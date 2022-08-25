Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Royals.

Varsho's leadoff homer in the fifth inning gave the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead, which appeared to be enough for starter Zac Gallen, who hasn't allowed a run over his last 27.1 innings, but the Royals got to Arizona's bullpen for five runs in the seventh. Varsho's long ball, his 17th of the season, snapped a 16-game drought without a home run and was his first hit in 15 at-bats.

