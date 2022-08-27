Varsho went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 victory over the White Sox.
Varsho's third-inning shot put Arizona up 7-0 and would turn out to be their last run of the game. It was his 18th home run of the year, his fifth this month, and his second in consecutive games. The catcher has impressed throughout the season, but has struggled with strikeouts, picking up 21 of them this month alone compared to 20 hits. He is slashing .238/.308/.429 on the year.
