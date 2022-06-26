Peralta went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Tigers.
Peralta gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead with his fourth-inning blast off Tigers rookie starter Alex Faedo. After missing time earlier in the week with back discomfort, Peralta has gone 2-for-7 across his last two contests. The 34-year-old should continue to start in left field primarily versus right-handed pitchers. He's slashing .236/.303/.442 with nine homers, 29 RBI, 20 runs scored and a stolen base through 231 plate appearances.
