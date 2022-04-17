Peralta is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
The lefty-hitting Peralta will get a breather with a southpaw (David Peterson) on the bump for New York. Cooper Hummel will pick up a start in left field in place of Peralta, who is slashing .172/.273/.379 over his first 33 plate appearances of the season.
