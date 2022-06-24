Peralta (back) is starting Friday against the Tigers.
Peralta missed the last three games due to lower-back tightness but is starting in left field and batting fifth Friday. He went 4-for-15 with three doubles, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base over his last four games.
