Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Called up by Diamondbacks
Leyba was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
The 23-year-old is in line for his big-league debut. His .289/.343/.515 slash line for Reno translates to a not particularly impressive 106 wRC+ when considering the high-offense atmosphere of the Pacific Coast League. He projects as a future utility infielder and appears to be in line to fill that role during his time with the Diamondbacks. Kevin Cron was optioned in a corresponding move.
