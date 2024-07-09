Jameson (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Jameson will be throwing his second bullpen session since undergoing Tommy John surgery last September. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo reiterated earlier comments and ruled out any possibility the right-hander would pitch in 2024. Jameson will continue to build arm strength and prepare himself for a normal offseason.
