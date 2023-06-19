Jameson struck out one over two scoreless and hitless relief innings in Sunday's 12-3 loss to Cleveland.

Jameson gave the Diamondbacks length after starter Zach Davies was removed during the fourth inning. It was the second consecutive appearance in which Jameson threw multiple innings following a short outing from a starter -- he cleaned up for Ryne Nelson on Thursday. Jameson has been used as a long reliever since being called up May 27 but has made spot starts for Arizona and five starts while at Triple-A Reno prior to his current stint with the D-backs. While Arizona appears to be cruising atop the NL West, the back end of the rotation is shaky. Outside of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, the team's starters have a 6.18 ERA over 43 starts. If manager Torey Lovullo is contemplating change, Jameson is already in house. The right-hander has a 3.45 ERA over 15.2 innings (six relief outings) since returning to MLB.