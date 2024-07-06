Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that there is a "zero percent chance" Jameson (elbow) pitches for the Diamondbacks this season, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Jameson wasn't expected to return in 2024 and Lovullo's comments cemented Jameson's status as out for the season. The 26-year-old completed a bullpen session Friday and has been making strides since undergoing Tommy John surgery last September, but Arizona won't try to rush him back.