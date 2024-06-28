Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Rodriguez (shoulder) is scheduled for a follow-up MRI on July 6, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Rodriguez extended his throwing program out to 105 feet earlier in June, and Lovullo noted that the southpaw could start throwing off the mound depending on the results of the MRI. Rodriguez has been out all season after straining his left shoulder in spring training, and his initial throwing program was shut down in April due to shoulder tightness.