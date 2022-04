Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Reno ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Uceta was already with the big-league club on the practice squad and will join the active roster for the nightcap. He appeared in 14 games for the Dodgers last year and had a 6.64 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 20.1 innings.