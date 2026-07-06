Rays' Edwin Uceta: Yet to resume throwing

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Uceta has yet to resume throwing and will meet with a doctor to have his nagging right shoulder injury examined, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Uceta has been limited to four rehab appearances due to a right shoulder strain and has remained shut down since he suffered a setback in late May. It's unclear whether surgery to address the injury is a possibility, but even if a procedure isn't on the table, Uceta is nowhere close to being ready to pitch in a game.