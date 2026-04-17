Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Uceta has soreness in the back of his right shoulder following his latest rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Uceta was roughed up a bit during his outing Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on five hits over 1.1 innings. The Rays will now shut him down for a few days before re-evaluating him, at which point an updated timeline for his return may emerge.