Suarez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 win over Atlanta.

Suarez launched a no-doubt, two-run home run to left field in the second inning to tie the game. He later delivered a run with a seventh-inning double. It's a small sample size, but Suarez may be emerging from a season-long slump. He was batting .192 with a .584 OPS as recently as June 23, but the third baseman has posted a .298 average and .942 OPS in the 14 games since, including two home runs and nine RBI over the last four contests.