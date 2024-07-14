Suarez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Suarez got Arizona to double digits with his eighth-inning blast. The third baseman's bat has come alive in July with four homers and 12 RBI over his last seven contests. For the season, he's maintained a .211/.298/.363 with 10 long balls, 46 RBI, 38 runs scored and two stolen bases over 92 games.