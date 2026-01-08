Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Settles with Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks and Moreno avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.55 million contract Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
It's a nice raise for Moreno, who was eligible for salary arbitration for the first time. The catcher was limited to 83 games due to injury in 2025 but had his best offensive season, slashing .285/.353/.433 with nine home runs. Moreno -- who turns 26 in February -- has breakout potential in 2026 if he can stay healthy.
