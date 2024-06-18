Hollowell was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks and was optioned to Triple-A Reno.
Hollowell will enter the D-Backs' farm system after being part of the Rockies' organization since 2021. He's made 32 MLB appearances with Colorado, posting a 6.20 ERA and a 40:22 K:BB across 40.2 innings. He missed all of May with an unspecified injury but has made four appearances since being reinstated from the IL.
