Perdomo (knee) started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Perdomo's rehab moved from the Arizona Complex League to Reno on Wednesday, and the shortstop played seven innings. Per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports, the Diamondbacks are not targeting a specific number of games or at-bats for Perdomo; his return depends on how he feels. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Perdomo will not play for the Diamondbacks during the upcoming four-game series against the Padres that kicks off Thursday. If that holds true, the earliest he could return would be next Tuesday at home against the Angels.