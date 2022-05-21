Castellanos (3-1) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Friday.

Castellanos has been incredibly consistent over his last three starts, as he's pitched 5.1 innings in each of those outings. While he was forced to settle for no-decisions in his last two outings, he got plenty of run support Friday and earned his first win of the season. The right-hander has a 4.29 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 35.2 innings over nine appearances (seven starts) in 2022, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Dodgers on Thursday.