Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas: Absent from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt against the Dodgers.
Vargas had started each of the previous four contests at first base, but he'll begin Thursday's festivities on the bench. Tim Tawa is handling first base and batting eighth for the Diamondbacks in the series finale.
