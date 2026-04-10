Vargas started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Mets.

Vargas started for the third consecutive game, two at first base sandwiched around one at second. There's a path to playing time at first base with both Pavin Smith (elbow) and Carlos Santana (groin) on the 10-day injured list, and Vargas has hit safely in all seven games played. He's 11-for-24 (.458) with four extra-base hits and four RBI.