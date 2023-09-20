Melendez ended his season on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Amarillo with mild left ankle tendonitis, Jake Oliver of SI.com reports.

Per the report, Melendez is still expected to be considered for a roster spot in the Arizona Fall League, so the injury is minor. Melendez is one of the premier power hitters in the minors, totaling 30 homers in 96 games between High-A and Double-A. However, as a righty-hitting first baseman with a 0.17 BB/K and 35.3 percent strikeout rate as a 23-year-old at Double-A, there's extreme hit tool risk.