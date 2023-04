Melendez is on the 7-day injured list at Single-A Visalia with a sore left hand, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

He reportedly won't miss much time with the injury. Melendez only played 25 games at Single-A in 2022, but he will likely get pushed to High-A as soon as he earns a bump, as he is already 23 years old and is limited to first base and designated hitter.