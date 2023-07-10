The Diamondbacks have selected Hurley with the 80th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Hurley, a lefty-hitting center fielder from Virginia Tech, was extremely productive as a sophomore (1.116 OPS) and junior (1.128 OPS) after logging a .766 OPS and 30.8 percent strikeout rate as a freshman. He posted a strikeout rate in the 19 percent range each of the last two years and hit a career-best 17 home runs with a .714 SLG in 45 games as a junior. His walk rates have been roughly 10 percentage points lower than his strikeout rates each of the last two years, so while he looks the part of a potential power/speed leadoff hitter, his OBP skills might fit better in the bottom third of a lineup. It's easy to envision some 20/20 seasons in Hurley's prime years, but he may struggle to hit much better than .250.