Diamondbacks' James McCann: Getting rest Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
After catching all nine innings of Saturday night's 4-3 win, McCann will rest for the day game. Gabriel Moreno will settle in behind the dish for Arizona.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Plays role in comeback•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Playing time picking up•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Homers again Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Goes yard in victory•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Three hits in return•
-
Diamondbacks' James McCann: Back in lineup•