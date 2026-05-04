Valdez was removed from the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster and outrighted to Double-A Amarillo on Sunday.

Valdez will remain with Arizona's organization, but he will now drop down a level in the minor-league system. The 28-year-old had his contract selected by the Diamondbacks to serve as the team's 27th man during the squad's Mexico City Series against the Padres in late April, but he failed to appear in a contest before being optioned to Triple-A Reno on April 27.