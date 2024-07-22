Pederson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.
The left-handed-hitting Pederson will hit the bench for the second day in a row while the Diamondbacks face off against another lefty (Cole Ragans). Randal Grichuk will replace Pederson in the lineup at designated hitter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Sitting against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Nabs steal Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Absent versus left-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Resting against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Idle versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Goes deep again Friday•