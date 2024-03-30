Pederson went 4-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Making his Diamondbacks debut after taking a seat on Opening Day, Pederson immediately made an impact. He ripped a double in the first inning followed by an RBI single in the third. Three of his four hits registered over 98 mph off the bat, including a pair over 100 mph. Arizona has the depth to sit Pederson against lefties often, but his ceiling against righties will keep him relevant in most fantasy formats.