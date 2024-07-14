Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
As per usual, the lefty-hitting Pederson will retreat to the bench while the Blue Jays bring a southpaw (Yusei Kikuchi) to the hill. Ketel Marte will replace Pederson as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Idle versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Goes deep again Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Smacks homer in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Not starting versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Joc Pederson: Sitting down against lefty•