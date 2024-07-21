Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
The lefty-hitting Pederson will retreat to the bench for the series finale while the Cubs send southpaw Shota Imanaga to the hill. Ketel Marte will get a day out of the infield and will replace Pederson as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter.
