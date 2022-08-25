Mantiply did not retire a batter and gave up three runs on three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Kansas City.

Mantiply entered a tied game with a runner on first and let the game get away, allowing two singles and a three-run home run. He's pitched effectively when starting a clean inning, but Mantiply has allowed 10 of 24 inherited runners to score (42%). One might think left-hander would be better at preventing inherited runners from scoring, given Mantiply sports a 2.66 ERA, rarely issues walks (0.7 BB/9), keeps the ball in the park (0.7 HR/9) and does a good job stranding his own runners (76.6%).