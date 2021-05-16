Mantiply's contract was selected by the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Mantiply has thrown eight career innings of relief at the big-league level without much success. He's allowed 12 runs on 13 hits while striking out six and walking eight. Chris Devenski (elbow) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
