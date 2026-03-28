Diamondbacks' Jonathan Loaisiga: Makes D-backs debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loaisiga struck out one over 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Loaisiga retired all four batters faced in his Arizona debut. He finished out the fifth inning by striking out Kyle Tucker and induced an infield pop out and two groundouts in a 1-2-3 sixth. There's room to move in a bullpen that doesn't have a set closer, and Loaisiga could emerge as a late-inning option.
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