Loaisiga earned the save after allowing one hit and one walk over a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Loaisiga was handed a two-run lead and made things interesting before closing out Arizona's victory. Colorado eventually put runners at second and third with two outs, but the right-hander escaped without allowing either to score after retiring Ezequiel Tovar on a popout to first to end the game. The scoreless frame not only lowered Loaisiga's ERA to 2.22 and kept the Diamondbacks' slim playoff chances alive, but it also marked the right-hander's sixth consecutive scoreless outing. Loaisiga has given up just two earned runs over his last 16 appearances and 17.2 innings, posting a pristine 0.51 ERA with a 11:1 K:BB over that stretch.