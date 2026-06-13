Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Contributes in return

Lawlar started in center field and went 2-for-4 with two RBI, two steals and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Reds. He was also hit by a pitch.

Fresh off the injured list, Lawlar used his glove, feet and bat to snap Arizona's three-game losing streak: he crashed into the wall, robbing Matt McLain of extra bases in the fourth inning, stole a base and scored the game-tying run in the sixth, and then delivered two insurance runs with a single in the ninth. Since Lawlar landed on the injured list in early April, the Diamondbacks added a pair of prospects to the outfield mix -- Ryan Waldschmidt and Tommy Troy -- and will soon get Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) back from injury. Playing time will be an issue. "I know [there's curiosity] about what the playing time is going to look like," manager Torey Lovullo told Mike Petraglia of MLB.com following the game. "It's going to be very fluid. There's going to be three guys, four guys for two positions, going to be a little bit of a rotation. They're all going to play."