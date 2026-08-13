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Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Could be activated next week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lawlar (hamstring) could rejoin the Diamondbacks during a road trip the begins Friday in Atlanta, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Lawlar completed a seventh game on a rehab assignment with Double-A Amarillo on Wednesday, playing nine innings in center field. It was the second straight game in which he's played nine innings in the field, which is typically a sign of a player nearing activation. After the trip to Atlanta on Friday, the Diamondbacks move on to Boston for a three-game set beginning Monday.

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