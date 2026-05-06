Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Doing baseball activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawlar is doing as much baseball activity without using his fractured right wrist, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo indicated the plan is to have a bat in Lawlar's hands in about two weeks. Lawlar is currently on the 60-day injured list and can return June 3 at the earliest.
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