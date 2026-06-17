Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Drawing fourth straight start

Lawlar will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Lawlar has cracked the starting nine for a fourth game in a row, with the Diamondbacks having faced three lefties and one righty during that stretch. Since coming off the 60-day injured list Friday, Lawlar has gone just 2-for-12 at the plate, but he's reached base on four other occasions (two walks, two hit-by-pitches) and has gone 3-for-3 on steal attempts. With the Diamondbacks demoting Ryan Waldschmidt to Triple-A Reno earlier this week, Lawlar could have a clear path to playing regularly in center field.