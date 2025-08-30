Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Not in Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawlar isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Lawlar remains in search of his first hit in the majors this season through nine games and will move to the bench to begin Saturday's contest. Blaze Alexander will get the nod at third base with Ketel Marte serving as the designated hitter and Ildemaro Vargas manning second.
