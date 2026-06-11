Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Returning Friday

The Diamondbacks will reinstate Lawlar (wrist) from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Reds, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Lawlar has been on the shelf since early April due to a fractured right wrist. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment May 30 and has since gone 6-for-28 with four walks, two RBI and five runs scored over eight games. Once activated, he'll be a candidate to start in the outfield until Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) returns from the IL.