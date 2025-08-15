Lawlar started at third base and went 2-for-5 with a double for Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Lawlar, who was activated off the injured list Thursday, played all nine innings in the field. He's expected to eventually finish out the season with the Diamondbacks. When healthy in 2025, Lawlar bounced around the Aces' infield, playing second base, shortstop and third base. Given the parent club's existing opening at the hot corner following its trade of Eugenio Suarez, Lawlar is expected to see most of his time at third base in preparation for a September call-up.