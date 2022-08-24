The Diamondbacks promoted Lawlar from High-A Hillsboro to Double-A Amarillo on Tuesday.
With outfielder Corbin Carroll soon expected to receive a promotion from Triple-A Reno to the big club, Lawlar will become the Diamondbacks' top prospect in the minors before long. The righty-hitting shortstop, who went 1-for-4 with a run scored in his debut for Amarillo on Tuesday, is now at his fourth affiliate of 2022 after slashing .288/.385/.477 with three home runs and 13 stolen bases in 130 plate appearances at Hillsboro.
