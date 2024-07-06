Arizona sent Lawlar (hamstring) on a rehab assignment to the Arizona Complex League Diamondbacks on Saturday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lawlar was placed on Reno's 7-day injured list June 17 after sustaining a Grade 1 left hamstring strain while legging out a triple against Sacramento two days earlier. Lawlar missed the beginning of the season while recovering from a surgical procedure to repair ligament damage in his right thumb, and he played in just 11 games before the hamstring strain. The 22-year-old shortstop has gone 16-for-45 with five doubles, five stolen bases, one home run and 16 RBI in the minors this season. Lawlar will get up to game speed over a few outings in the ACL as he works his way back to Reno.