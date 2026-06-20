Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Slated for MRI on hamstring

Lawlar will undergo an MRI on Saturday after suffering a right hamstring strain in Friday's win over the Twins, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lawlar just returned from a wrist injury last week and is now facing the possibility of another IL stint depending on the severity of the strain. When asked whether he's optimistic about what the MRI will show, Lawlar said, "I'll wait for the imaging and then let you know." Jorge Barrosa has struggled at the plate with a .549 OPS this season, but he has been a plus player defensively for Arizona and would likely step in as the top center fielder should Lawlar have to miss more than a few days.