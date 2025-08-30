Lawlar started at third base and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

Lawlar's three-K night continued a trend that was evident in his previous visits to majors: striking out a lot. In two brief stints with Arizona, he's been overwhelmed by the pitching, collecting 20 strikeouts over 56 plate appearances. HIs presence in the lineup resulted in Blaze Alexander, who had been the primary third baseman since the Eugenio Suarez trade, being moved to second base Friday while Ketel Marte served as the DH. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports that Lawlar would see time on the left side of the infield while Alexander migrates around the field, including time in center field. The manager added that Lawlar will be in the lineup against every left-hander, and the club will mix-and-match against righties.