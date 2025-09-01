Arizona recalled Barrosa from Triple-A Reno on Monday.

The Diamondbacks optioned Barrosa to Reno on Aug. 18, but after a two-week stay in the minors, he'll link back up with Arizona as its active roster expands to 28 men for September. Barrosa has previously played in 15 games with the big club this season, hitting .111 with an 0:10 BB:K in 38 plate appearances. He doesn't project to see steady playing time while he's up in the majors.