Diamondbacks' Jorge Barrosa: Heads back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks optioned Barrosa to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Barrosa will give up his spot on the active roster to first baseman/designated hitter Pavin Smith (oblique), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. After being called up July 25, Barrosa saw sparse playing time and struggled at the plate in his limited opportunities, going 1-for-21 with a run scored. The 24-year-old outfielder should return to an everyday role upon rejoining Reno.
