Triple-A Reno placed Barrosa on the 7-day injured list Thursday due to a right hamstring strain, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports.

Barrosa hasn't been on the field since last Sunday, when he suffered the injury. His absence impacts the Diamondbacks, as Barrosa is the only minor-league outfielder on the club's 40-man roster. He played three games for Arizona earlier this season after Alek Thomas (hamstring) suffered his injury and before Randal Grichuk was activated. Barrosa is swinging a hot bat for Aces, posting an average of .308 with a .900 OPS.