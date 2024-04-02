Barrosa entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-1 with a double in a 5-2 loss to the Yankees.

Barrosa, who made his MLB debut with the plate appearance, was called up earlier in the day after Arizona placed Alek Thomas (hamstring) on the injured list. He replaced the lefty-hitting Jake McCarthy against left-hander Victor Gonzalez in the bottom of the ninth inning. While McCarthy figures to benefit the most from Thomas' injury, the 23-year-old switch-hitting Barrosa gives manager Torey Lovullo another lever to pull.