Diamondbacks' Jorge Barrosa: Makes second straight start

Barrosa started in center field and went 0-for-2 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.

Barrosa made a second consecutive start in center field after the club placed Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He's projected to miss between four and six weeks, which means an opportunity for the light-hitting Barrosa, who is slashing .181/.252/.352 over 119 plate appearances. Prospect Tommy Troy is also an option, but manager Torey Lovullo wants him to work with outfielders coach Dave McKay before entrusting him to center field, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports.